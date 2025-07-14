Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, human resources and elderly care solution provider Click Holdings (NASDAQ: CLIK) plans to build a Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve of up to $100 million, and integrate cryptocurrency payment methods into employee salary distribution and customer transactions to promote the modernization of its elderly care business. It is not clear how the company will raise $100 million in funds. As of December 31, 2024, its current market value is $13 million and its cash reserves are $544,000.

