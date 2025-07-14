Sequans, a listed company, spent $79 million to increase its holdings by 683 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,053 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SONS) announced that it had purchased an additional 683 bitcoins at a price of approximately US$79 million, with an average purchase price of approximately US$116,213 per bitcoin, including various fees. As of July 14, 2025, the company holds 1,053 bitcoins at a total purchase price of approximately US$120 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.