Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 250% last week as Bitcoin broke all-time highs

2025/07/14 17:43
A flood of institutional capital into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs helped Bitcoin push past all-time highs multiple times, as net inflows surged 250% week-on-week.

According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.72 billion in net inflows last week, a 250% surge from the prior week’s inflows of nearly $770 million.

The week from July 7-11 began with $216.6 million in net inflows on Monday, followed by a drop to $80 million on Tuesday. Momentum recovered midweek, with inflows of $218 million on Wednesday. Inflows on Thursday and Friday stood much stronger, as the ETFs drew in $1.18 billion and $1.03 billion, respectively.

BlackRock’s IBIT attracted the lion’s share of net inflows over the week with $1.75 billion entering the fund, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $400 million and ARK 21Shares’ ARKB with $339 million.

Other funds, including Bitwise’s BITB, Invesco’s BTCO, Valkyrie’s BRRR, and VanEck’s HODL, along with inflows into Grayscale’s new BTC fund, added another $270 million in combined inflows. These were partially offset by net outflows of $50 million from Grayscale’s legacy GBTC.

As ETF flows surged last week, corporate interest also appeared to pick up, with two major firms revealing new Bitcoin treasury strategies that added to the rally. 

Swedish health tech firm H100 Group, for instance, has raised over $54 million through share and convertible debenture sales to ramp up its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Meanwhile, e-commerce company DDC Enterprise Limited has partnered with Animoca Brands to tap into a $100 million allocation aimed at advancing Animoca’s Bitcoin strategy.

Notably, the so‑called ‘bitcoin standard’—pioneered by MicroStrategy—has picked up steam lately, with seasoned corporate adopters such as Sequans Communications, GameStop, Metaplanet, and The Smarter Web Company publicly expanding BTC treasuries as part of diversified balance‑sheet strategies.

The strong influx of funds drove fresh momentum in Bitcoin’s price. Notably, on July 11, Bitcoin broke past its previous all-time high of $116,000, reaching $118,872. 

Although ETF trading paused over the weekend, optimism spilled over into crypto markets, with Bitcoin consolidating between $117,000 and $118,000 before surging to a fresh all-time high of $122,838 earlier today.

Analysts point to spot ETF demand as the main catalyst behind Bitcoin’s ongoing rally, while downplaying the role of central banks or macro volatility.

In a note to crypto.news, Georgii Verbitskii, founder of crypto investing app TYMIO, said the surge in ETF inflows was “no joke.” 

“What’s especially encouraging is that these inflows came alongside a steady breakout to new all-time highs, not a parabolic spike. That tells me we’re seeing growing long-term conviction, not just momentum chasing,” Verbitskii said.

That being said, he didn’t dismiss the possibility of a pullback if macro conditions deteriorate, warning that rising real yields or a broader market correction could dampen ETF demand.

“But for now, it looks like the Bitcoin ETF is finally starting to do what many expected all along: channel institutional capital into a hard, borderless asset with no counterparty risk,” he concluded.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was up 4% over the past 24 hours, priced at $122,730 per coin.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
