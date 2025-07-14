Strategy’s $472m Bitcoin splurge pushes holdings past 600k BTC: what’s next?

Crypto.news
2025/07/14 21:26
Bitcoin
BTC$118,593.57+0.18%
Threshold
T$0.01796+3.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00889+34.29%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00133-5.00%

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin haul didn’t come from profits; it came from stock sales. With $17.78 billion in MSTR shares still available, the firm’s equity-to-crypto pipeline shows no signs of drying up. The question now: How much higher will Saylor go?

According to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, Strategy acquired 4,225 Bitcoin (BTC) between July 7 and July 13 for $472.5 million, or at an average price of $111,827 per coin

With the latest purchase, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm now holds 601,550 BTC, representing more than 2.8% of the asset’s 21 million capped supply. The purchase, funded by proceeds from stock offerings, marks Strategy’s first major Bitcoin move this month after a brief pause, reinforcing its unrelenting accumulation strategy even as prices hover near all-time highs of $123,000 per BTC.

The funding machine behind Strategy’s relentless Bitcoin accumulation

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase was bankrolled by investors. The company raised $472.5 million through a mix of common and preferred stock sales, including 797,008 shares of its Class A stock (MSTR) and a mix of STRK, STRF, and STRD perpetual preferred shares.

These instruments, with dividend yields ranging from 8% to 10%, allow Strategy to tap into capital markets without immediate dilution, a financial engineering feat that keeps its Bitcoin acquisition engine humming.

The math behind this model is staggering. With $17.78 billion in remaining MSTR shares authorized for sale and another $26.5 billion across its preferred stock programs, Strategy has effectively built a self-replenishing war chest. Last week alone, the firm announced a fresh $4.2 billion STRD offering, signaling that its appetite for Bitcoin, even at prices above new record highs, remains insatiable.

So far in 2025, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings have delivered a 20.2% yield, adding 88,062 BTC worth $10.9 billion to its treasury. That outperforms traditional corporate treasury returns, but it comes with strings attached. The company’s aggressive funding strategy relies on investor confidence in both Bitcoin’s long-term appreciation and Strategy’s ability to service its preferred stock dividends.

The risks are real. If Bitcoin’s price stagnates or dips, the cost of maintaining these dividend payouts could pressure Strategy’s balance sheet. The firm’s “42/42” capital raise plan, now expanded to $84 billion, assumes perpetual market demand for its stock offerings. But as interest rates fluctuate and macroeconomic conditions shift, that demand is not guaranteed.

The endgame: how much bigger can this bet get?

With 601,550 BTC already secured, Strategy’s next moves hinge on two factors: price action and funding capacity. The company has shown no hesitation in buying at all-time highs, suggesting its conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term scarcity outweighs short-term volatility concerns.

Yet the bigger question is not whether Strategy will keep buying. It is whether the market will keep funding it. The firm’s ability to issue new shares and preferred stock has so far outpaced skepticism, but each additional billion raised tightens the link between Bitcoin’s performance and Strategy’s financial stability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00838+26.77%
Kaia
KAIA$0.15976+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35

Trending News

More

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?