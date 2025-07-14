Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks is supported by Chainlink data standards. The team announced on Friday that this access makes Kamino the first lending protocol in the DeFi field to use stock token products as collateral, which is an important milestone. The Kamino v2 architecture has a new xStocks market that supports users to borrow stablecoins with xStocks. It will first launch Apple's equity token product AAPLx and then expand its scope later. The team said that it ultimately hopes that Kamino will become a fully functional on-chain asset market where users can exchange, mortgage loans or margin trading, and that the permissionless financial infrastructure is maturing and can cover traditional financial scenarios more efficiently and transparently.