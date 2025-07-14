BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) announced the official launch of its strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve plan, aiming to seize the structural opportunities brought by the rapid application of stablecoins and RWA on the chain. Following the completion of the initial $1 million Ethereum strategic reserve last week, BTCT has now purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, and plans to expand its total cryptocurrency strategic reserve to more than $10 million by the end of 2025.

