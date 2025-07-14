Linea Project Leader: Token Economics to be Announced at the End of July, TGE Date Undecided

PANews reported on July 14 that Declan Fox, head of the Linea project, posted on the X platform that Linea’s token economics and governance details will be announced at the end of July (not the token generation event TGE). The airdrop query tool and eligibility criteria will be announced a few days before TGE. The specific time of TGE depends on external factors such as CEX, but it will not be delayed too long.

