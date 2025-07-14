A whale with a high winning rate in a certain band sold 16,677 ETH 50 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a whale with an 81% win rate in ETH and BTC swing trading" liquidated and sold 16,677 ETH on the chain 50 minutes ago in exchange for 50.55 million USDT, with a selling price of US$3,051.

He bought these ETHs with $43.36 million (USDT) at an average price of $2,606 on May 31, and liquidated them today at $3,051, making a profit of $7.42 million.