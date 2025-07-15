Grayscale Submits Confidential IPO Filing to SEC as Bitcoin Tops $120K

CryptoNews
2025/07/15 00:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020502-7.49%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5355+0.43%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14332-0.92%
Chainbase
C$0.32293+0.39%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03571-0.08%

Grayscale, a leading crypto-focused asset manager, has confidentially submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Reuters reported on Monday.

The firm has potential plans for a public listing, as the asset manager positions itself to capitalize on renewed investor optimism and regulatory momentum in the United States.

This development comes as Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by institutional interest and growing integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

Grayscale hasn’t said what’s in its SEC filing, but the quiet move indicates hope that clearer rules will make it easier for crypto companies to list on the stock market.

Washington’s Crypto Week Drives Market Optimism

Grayscale’s submission also coincides with the start of “Crypto Week” in Washington, D.C., where lawmakers are expected to debate three key pieces of legislation to establish a more transparent regulatory framework for the digital asset industry.

The bills, viewed by analysts as potential catalysts for mainstream adoption, could pave the way for greater integration of crypto into the traditional financial system.

Trump’s Return Spurs Institutional Adoption

The crypto sector has experienced renewed momentum following President Donald Trump’s re-election. Trump has pledged to establish the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the world.”

Under his administration, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has taken steps to provide increased regulatory clarity—a sharp departure from previous leadership.

This policy shift has encouraged more firms to add Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries, reinforcing the asset’s role as both a store of value and a strategic financial instrument.

According to Reuters, a growing number of U.S.-based companies are aligning their balance sheets with crypto, showing that Bitcoin is increasingly being treated as a core asset rather than a speculative bet.

SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion

Earlier this month, the U.S. SEC abruptly froze the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given.

On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule.

The approval came with accelerated status, indicating initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market. However, within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00838+26.77%
Kaia
KAIA$0.15976+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35

Trending News

More

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?