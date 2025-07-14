EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Šefčović, said on the 14th that if the US-EU trade negotiations fail, the EU is ready to impose additional counter-tariffs on US imports worth 72 billion euros (about 84 billion US dollars). Just as the EU and the US are working hard to reach a trade agreement, US President Trump announced on the 12th that a 30% tariff will be imposed on EU imports from August 1st. Ministers from EU member states held a meeting in Brussels on the 14th to discuss how to respond to Trump's latest statement and prepare countermeasures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.