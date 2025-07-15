Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

Crypto.news
2025/07/15 00:51
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0001723-0.17%
Particl
PART$0.1784+0.16%

Kazakhstan’s National Bank is considering allocating a part of its reserves to crypto assets.

More countries are taking steps to accumulate crypto as treasury assets. According to local media, Kazakhstan’s National Bank is considering converting a portion of its gold and foreign exchange reserves into crypto assets.

According to Timur Suleimenov, head of the National Bank, the central bank is looking into crypto-related strategies. He referenced examples from other countries, including the U.S., which have seen crypto ETFs and crypto treasury firms gain prominence. Suleimenov noted that the bank has not ruled out adding crypto funds to its alternative investment portfolio.

Kazakhstan considers state mining operations

The National Bank also plans to establish a state crypto treasury to store digital assets seized by law enforcement. The country will build the necessary infrastructure to securely hold these assets, potentially including cold wallet storage.

Officials also revealed that the government is considering launching state-run mining operations. A portion of the crypto mined on behalf of the state would be allocated to its crypto reserves, either as mandatory payments or in the form of taxes. These developments indicate Kazakhstan is moving toward a more crypto-friendly stance.

Still, the country will likely tightly regulate the emerging industry. Earlier reports suggested that the country plans to introduce criminal liability for persons and businesses who use crypto in the gray market. This refers to transactions that are not subject to state oversight, either for taxation or regulatory purposes.

Kazakhstan’s crypto reserve initiative dates back to January 2025, when the National Bank announced it was developing a detailed framework for alternative investments. At the time, Suleimenov said the focus was on mined and confiscated crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00838+26.77%
Kaia
KAIA$0.15976+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35

Trending News

More

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?