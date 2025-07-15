Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC clarify crypto custody rules for banks

Crypto.news
2025/07/15 03:53
U Coin
U$0.0111-1.15%

U.S. banking regulators have issued a statement clarifying the rules around cryptocurrency safekeeping, or custody, by banking organizations.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, noted in their press release that the joint statement does not establish any new rules regarding banks’ involvement in crypto custody.

Rather, the Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC reiterated existing regulatory guidance for banks, emphasizing applicable laws. The statement also highlights expectations around risk management principles for banks offering custody services for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Banks need to ‘know’ about crypto 

The agencies confirmed that banks are permitted to hold crypto assets for their customers, either in a fiduciary or non-fiduciary capacity. However, banking organizations must consider several key rules when offering such services.

The bank and crypto keys

While a bank can hold crypto assets on behalf of a client, the agencies reaffirmed that the liability for safekeeping rests with the bank.

As such, banks have to assume full control of the assets, in this case, the keys. Per the guidance, a banking organization has to “reasonably demonstrate” that no other party, including the customer, can access the assets while still under the safekeeping of the bank.

Banks are also allowed to use third-party custody vendors. However, the bank in question is the one responsible and will be liable for the third party’s actions. 

The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC’s statement comes amid an observable shift in the regulatory approach to bank and crypto in the U.S. 

FDIC and OCC have in the past issued key guidelines to banks as they allow for more participation of banking providers in the crypto industry. 

The FDIC, for instance, released documents related to crypto debanking in February 2025, and in March, clarified that banks can engage in crypto-related activities without having to seek prior approval from the agency. The Federal Reserve also issued a similar guidance in April.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00838+26.77%
Kaia
KAIA$0.15976+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35

Trending News

More

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?