Huang Renxun will attend the 3rd Blockchain Expo on July 16

PANews reported on July 15 that CCTV learned from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade that at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Nvidia founder and CEO Huang Renxun will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo on July 16 and participate in related activities. This is Huang Renxun's third visit to China this year.

