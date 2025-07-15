SharpLink Gaming purchased another 24,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 300,000

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 24,371 ETH through Coinbase Prime 5 hours ago, worth about $ 73.21 million. Since reserving ETH in MicroStrategy mode in early June , the company has purchased a total of about 294,000 ETH , with an average purchase price of about $ 2,695 , and currently has a floating profit of $ 91.83 million.

