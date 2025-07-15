AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC position of over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $33.32 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, @AguilaTrades , who had the "$ 400 million position losing money curse", rolled over again in the early morning and increased the position to $ 400 million. The previous openings of the same position were not profitable, but this time its position has realized a floating profit of $ 33.32 million, with a high safety cushion. The current position is 20x leveraged long 4,000 BTC , with a total value of $ 480 million, an opening price of $ 111,713 , and a liquidation price of $ 114,159 .

