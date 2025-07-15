The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a key vote on the crypto market structure and stablecoin bill this week

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. House of Representatives will usher in "Crypto Week" this week. It is expected to vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act on Wednesday and the United States Stablecoin Innovation Guidance Act ( GENIUS Act ) on Thursday morning. If the GENIUS Act is passed, it will become the first major cryptocurrency-related law in the United States. In addition, the House of Representatives also plans to consider a bill prohibiting the U.S. central bank from issuing digital currency ( CBDC ).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.