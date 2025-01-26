Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million

Important news:

Abstract mainnet will be launched on January 27th, Eastern Time;

Jupiter DAO: Addresses that were mislabeled as Sybils can appeal after January 27th;

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 2.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$265 million;

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am on January 31, Beijing time, accounting for 2.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$51.4 million;

DWF Labs to launch synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance next week;

Uniswap Labs’ v4 deployment has been gradually rolled out, and all contracts are expected to be fully deployed and launched next week

January 27

Project dynamics:

DeepSea (formerly Privasea AI) will release Genesis on January 27th and fully launch the Privanetix node plan

Privasea AI previously announced the mainnet roadmap, and the mainnet was officially named DeepSea. The DeepSea AI network is driven by FHE deep learning and aims to provide users with comprehensive security during the computing process. According to the roadmap, on January 6, its testnet evolved from Alpha to Beta, released a new dashboard, and opened the test version of the USB node and Privanetix node plan; on January 27, the Genesis release will fully launch the Privanetix node plan and the FHEML task release plan; in the first quarter of 2025, the DeepSea mainnet will be officially launched, and the optimized versions of the USB node and Privanetix node will be launched. At the same time, the FHEML task release plug-in and webpage will be launched, and users can design custom models, submit learning samples, and publish tasks to obtain machine learning results.

Jupiter DAO: Addresses mislabeled as Sybils can appeal after January 27

Jupiter DAO posted on the X platform that if you are mistakenly labeled as a witch, you need to wait until January 27th, when the appeal will be open. In addition, the Jupuary airdrop can be collected on any device, and Carrots will be handled separately later. If the user forgets the email or uses a temporary email, you need to wait until January 27th to submit a ticket on Discord. If the wallet is stolen, you can sign to give up the allocation of the tokens you own, so that even if someone else owns the stolen wallet, they cannot get the tokens.

Token unlocking:

Yield Guild Games (YGG) will unlock approximately 14.08 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on January 27, accounting for 3.43% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 27, accounting for 2.47% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$4.4 million.

January 28

Project dynamics:

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Abstract mainnet will be launched on January 27th, Eastern Time

Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz posted on X platform that the Abstract mainnet will be launched next Monday (US time). Last June , Pudgy Penguins' parent company acquired the on-chain creator platform Frame, aiming to develop a Layer 2 network Abstract Chain designed specifically for on-chain culture and community.

Crypto firm Ctrl Wallet is up for sale, bids close on January 28

Emile Dubie, CEO and founder of multi-chain self-custodial wallet solution Ctrl Wallet, said in an interview that the company is for sale, and the sale process was initiated after the company received two M&A proposals at the end of last year. The wallet provider (formerly XDEFI) received an acquisition offer from a crypto protocol and a proposal to merge with a large decentralized exchange (DEX). Dubie added that the company subsequently hired investment bankers to organize the sale process and was advised by Imperii Partners. The auction process is ongoing, the deadline for bids is January 28, and the winning bidder is expected to be announced on January 31.

Dubie said Ctrl Wallet currently has 650,000 users and aims to break 2 million users by the end of the year. The company's main competitors are Coinbase Wallet, Binance's Trust Wallet and OKX's wallet. Dubie said that in order to compete with these larger players, the company needs a partner, someone who can invest in the business. The company raised funds in 2021 at a valuation of $60 million.

Dolos developers: Will launch Dolion, a code-free AI agent development platform, on January 28

Dolos developer @khouuba posted on the X platform that he will launch Dolion, a code-free, one-click AI Agent development platform, on January 28, which can simplify social media management and on-chain operations. It will initially support X and TikTok, and plans to expand to Meta platform, LinkedIn and WeChat in the future. All value of the Dolion platform will flow to BULLY tokens, making it the core of the ecosystem through repurchase and burning mechanisms.

Token unlocking:

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) will unlock approximately 3.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 28, accounting for 0.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4 million.

SingularityNET (AGIX) will unlock approximately 7.71 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 28, accounting for 1.85% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$4 million.

January 29

Project News:

Quai Network: Airdrop claim website is now live, mainnet will be launched on January 29

L1 network Quai Network officially announced on the X platform that the mainnet will be launched on January 29. In addition, the Quai airdrop claiming website is now online at claims.qu.ai. Users can subsequently claim the QUAI tokens earned by participating in the testnet program and community program.

Token unlocking:

Tribal Token (TRIBL) will unlock approximately 22.07 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 29, accounting for 14.03% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$39.7 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on January 29, accounting for 0.42% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.9 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 29, accounting for 0.55% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.6 million.

January 30

Policy supervision:

TD Securities: The ECB is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points next Thursday

The ECB will announce its interest rate decision next Thursday, when the market expects the bank to cut interest rates. TD Securities foreign exchange analysts said that since the data was basically in line with the ECB's December forecast or weaker, this meeting should directly cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Short-term market dynamics reflect tight positioning and valuations, which we believe will provide a good entry point to re-engage in new USD longs.

Project News:

Tesla will release its 2024 Q4 and full-year financial report on January 30

According to Tesla's official website, Tesla will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full-year financial report on January 29, Eastern Time (January 30, Beijing Time). After the release of the financial report, Tesla will hold an earnings conference at 17:30 pm Eastern Time on the 29th (6:30 am Beijing Time on the 30th). According to Arkham data, the value of Tesla's Bitcoin holdings reached US$1 billion in November last year.

Token unlocking:

Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 34.38 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 30, accounting for 2.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$4.6 million.

January 31

Policy supervision:

The South Korean government has asked public officials to reassess their cryptocurrency holdings and to submit compliance reports by January 31.

South Korea's Ministry of Personnel Management has asked all government agencies to reassess the implementation of restrictions on public officials' cryptocurrency holdings. Agencies must review their compliance and submit reports by January 31. The ministry specifically emphasized that not only agencies dealing with virtual asset policies, drafting and enforcing regulations, but also agencies involved in promoting economic and industrial policies may be subject to restrictions on access to virtual asset information.

Ethereum and Solana staking are no longer classified as collective investment schemes in the UK from January 31

The UK Treasury has amended the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA), which will come into effect on January 31, excluding cryptocurrency staking from the classification of collective investment schemes. Under this change, staking ETH and SOL will only be considered a blockchain verification process and will no longer be subject to regulatory requirements applicable to collective investment schemes. Previously, due to vague regulatory definitions, staking was at risk of being classified as traditional collective investment tools, which are subject to stricter FSMA regulations.

The amendment clarifies that staking involves participants locking cryptocurrencies to verify blockchain transactions and ensure network security, which is essentially different from collective investment schemes and requires a tailored regulatory framework. Bill Hughes, a lawyer at ConsenSys, welcomed the move as an important step for the industry and stressed that British law has traditionally taken a tough regulatory approach to collective investment schemes, which could hinder industry development. It is worth noting that the move is consistent with the UK's broader strategy of promoting innovation in the cryptocurrency field while maintaining appropriate regulation to protect market participants.

Project News:

OneKey Card will stop service on January 31

According to the announcement on OneKey's official website, in order to improve service quality and optimize product experience, the OneKey Card Service will be gradually shut down. On January 31, 2025, the OneKey Card Service will be completely stopped.

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am on January 31, Beijing time, accounting for 2.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$51.4 million.

February 1

Proposal governance:

Cow DAO's new proposal plans to optimize prices, improve sharing and revenue models. If passed, it will take effect on February 1

Cow DAO released the CIP-61 proposal on Snapshot, which aims to improve the revenue model of the CoW protocol. The proposal proposes to continue to use price improvement sharing as the main source of revenue, while introducing new strategies to test price improvement sharing and fee models. The proposal will end voting on January 29, and if passed, it will be in 2025. The proposal also allows partners to charge fees for transactions attributed to their user traffic and introduces a revenue sharing mechanism. In the future, Cow DAO can adjust price improvement sharing, revenue sharing and fee structure at any time through new proposals to ensure the flexibility and sustainability of the protocol.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 2.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$265 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 6.98% of the current circulation and worth approximately $20.9 million.

Sleepless AI (AI) will unlock approximately 18.21 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 14.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 1.15% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$9.7 million.

Manta Network (MANTA) will unlock approximately 1.87 million tokens at 7:59 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 0.49% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.2 million.

DODO (DODO) will unlock about 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 1.38% of the current circulation and worth about $1.1 million.

February 2

Token unlocking:

Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 2, worth approximately US$6 million

BENQI (QI) will unlock approximately 83.08 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 2, accounting for 1.61% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.2 million.

Specific time to be determined

Project News:

Uniswap: v4 deployment has begun to be gradually rolled out, and all contracts are expected to be fully deployed and launched next week

Uniswap Labs announced on the X platform that v4 deployment will begin to be gradually rolled out this week for developers to test hooks and integrations on the chain, and all contracts are expected to be fully deployed and launched next week. The contract address will be announced soon.

DWF Labs to launch synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance next week

Andrei Grachev, partner of DWF Labs, said on the X platform that the synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance will be launched next week. Falcon Finance is secured by multiple assets and adopts a hedging and farming system to improve returns and stability. USDF will be launched soon.

Kinto hints at a major announcement next week, possibly related to TGE

Layer 2 network Kinto revealed in a post on X that it will release a major announcement next week. The community speculates that it is related to TGE.