The crypto sector fell slightly, with the Meme sector leading the decline

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The Meme sector fell 2.11% in 24 hours, of which Mog Coin (MOG) and MemeCore (M) fell 17.93% and 28.96% respectively; Bonk (BONK) rose 4.04% against the trend. ETH rose 0.76% and remained around $3,000; BTC rose 0.18% and is now at $118,000. NFT, SocialFi, PayFi, and DeFi sectors rose, with PENGU, TEL, and UNI performing well. Layer1 and Layer2 sectors fell, while SUI and MNT were relatively strong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.