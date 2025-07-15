AguilaTrades' high leverage BTC position's floating profit has shrunk significantly

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yu Jin, AguilaTrades had just added 1,000 BTC in the early morning, but reduced its position half an hour ago due to the market decline. Its position profit was as high as 41.7 million US dollars yesterday, but now only 17.07 million US dollars remain. It currently holds 3,000 BTC longs with 20 times leverage, with a position value of 352 million US dollars, an opening price of 111,713 US dollars, and a liquidation price of 112,108 US dollars.

