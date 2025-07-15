Ant Financial’s blockchain platform Jovay launches testnet, mainnet to be launched in Q4

PANews reported on July 15 that the Jovay test network, a blockchain platform created by Ant Digits, has been officially launched, targeting institutional-level scenarios such as RWA. Jovay adopts a parallel execution architecture, TEE+ZKP dual verification mechanism and modular architecture to solve the bottlenecks of traditional Layer2 in performance and compliance, and achieve on-chain second-level response and high-frequency transactions. Jovay is expected to launch the main network in the fourth quarter of 2025, and plans to integrate Ethereum ecological resources to build an end-to-end digital asset solution.

