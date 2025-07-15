Greenland (Asia) Securities has been approved to upgrade its Hong Kong digital asset business license

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Greenland Group, Greenland (Asia) Securities, a subsidiary of Greenland Group, has recently been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission for the upgrade of digital asset consulting services (VA4) and digital asset portfolio management (VA9) licenses, which marks a new breakthrough for Greenland in compliance operations and digital assets. In the future, Greenland will rely on its license advantages and use blockchain technology to innovate traditional asset management models and launch diversified digital asset products and services, covering digital assets, real asset tokens, digital currencies and other transactions, as well as fund raising businesses.

