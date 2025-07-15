Ethereum spot ETF received $259 million in inflows yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, on July 14, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $259 million, recording net inflows for the seventh consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock ETF ETHA had a net inflow of $151 million, with a total historical inflow of $6.443 billion; Grayscale ETH ETF had a net inflow of $43.7863 million, with a total historical inflow of $868 million. As of now, the total net asset value of ETH spot ETFs is $13.767 billion, accounting for 3.8% of the total market value of ETH.

