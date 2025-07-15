Banks Engaging in Crypto ‘Safekeeping’ Must Strengthen Risk Controls: US Fed Agencies

CryptoNews
2025/07/15 13:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020489-7.61%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.8428+7.96%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05814+0.18%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0.4468-0.57%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00864-1.14%

Three US Fed banking regulators issued a joint statement on Monday, reminding banks that offer crypto custody to follow risk-management considerations.

The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) discussed how existing laws, regulations and risk-management protocols apply to crypto ‘safekeeping.’

The agencies clarified that the statement does not create any new supervisory expectations, emphasizing the need for stronger risk-management practices.

“[The statement] reminds banks that provide or are considering providing safekeeping of such assets that they must do so in a safe and sound manner and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.”

Banks Can Provide Crypto Custody in Two Forms: Fed Agencies

The trio of agencies stressed that the proper way to custody such assets involves “controlling the cryptographic keys associated with the crypto-asset in a manner that complies with applicable laws and regulations,” a detailed 7-page memo read.

Further, banks can offer crypto custody in two forms: fiduciary and non-fiduciary, they added.

In a fiduciary arrangement, where banks are legally authorized to act on behalf of clients like a trustee, specific federal regulations (12 CFR 9 or 150) must be followed. Additionally, state laws and regulations, and any other applicable legal provisions, are also in place, the statement noted.

For non-fiduciary services, banks are mandated to implement robust protections to safeguard customers’ digital assets. This includes protection against cyber threats, data loss and mismanagement of private keys.

Fed Agencies’ Pivot From Previous Crypto Guidances

US Fed agencies have previously restricted banks from easily engaging with crypto businesses under the Biden administration.

In March, the current crypto-friendly President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited crypto order that sets a federal agenda meant to move U.S. digital assets businesses into friendly oversight.

As a result, the FDIC officially removed “reputational risk” as a factor in bank supervision, creating a significant victory for the crypto space.

The agency also issued new guidance that cleared the way for supervised banks in the US to engage in crypto-related activities without seeking prior approval.

The latest statement from the agencies arrives on the first day of the U.S. House of Representatives’ self-described Crypto Week. Starting July 14, the GOP aims to push three key crypto bills this week, including the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.009+33.72%
Kaia
KAIA$0.15944-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35

Trending News

More

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?