The Blockchain Group raises €6 million to advance Bitcoin vault strategy

PANews reported on July 15 that The Blockchain Group announced that it has completed a capital increase of approximately 6 million euros to strengthen its Bitcoin Vault corporate strategy. Of this, approximately 1.1 million euros was completed through an "ATM-type" capital increase plan reached with TOBAM, with an issue price of approximately 3.95 euros per share; another approximately 5 million euros was fully subscribed by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, with an issue price of approximately 4.01 euros per share. This capital increase will be used to increase the number of bitcoins held per share and further advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy.

