South Korean court acquits Wemade's former CEO in Wemix manipulation case

PANews reported on July 15 that according to South Korean media News1, the Seoul Southern District Court ruled that Wemade's former CEO Jang Hyun-guk was not guilty and did not find that he intended to manipulate the WEMIX cryptocurrency market price through fraudulent means. It is reported that the prosecution accused Jang Hyun-guk of falsely announcing the suspension of WEMIX token liquidation to stabilize prices and induce investor confidence, but the court believed that there was a lack of clear evidence to prove his intention to manipulate the market.

WEMIX tokens have fallen 97% since their all-time high and are now trading at $0.63. Prosecutors can still appeal the ruling.