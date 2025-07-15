Bitcoin mining company MARA leads $20 million equity financing for Two Prime to enhance BTC yield strategy

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital (MARA) led a $20 million equity financing in digital asset management company Two Prime, with participation from Susquehanna Crypto. MARA also announced that it would increase its Bitcoin position entrusted to Two Prime from 500 to 2,000, which is worth about $234 million at the current market price.

Two Prime is a registered investment advisor with the US SEC, with $1.75 billion in assets under management. Its income strategy focuses on institutional-level risk management. The company's lending business was recently rated by Galaxy Research as the largest centralized financial lending platform in the United States. MARA's chief financial officer said that the increase in holdings is aimed at transforming Bitcoin from a passive holding asset to an active income-generating tool.