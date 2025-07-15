Financial Stability Board Chairman Lists Stablecoins as a Key Topic Ahead of G20 Summit

PANews
2025/07/15 19:10
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05824+0.43%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, Andrew Bailey, the new chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and governor of the Bank of England, said in an open letter to the G20 that evaluating the role of stablecoins in the field of payment and settlement will become a priority for the FSB. After taking office in July, Bailey emphasized that before the G20 summit, the FSB needs to continue to promote the implementation of stablecoin regulatory recommendations and strengthen cross-border regulatory cooperation. The agency issued stablecoin regulatory rules in 2021 to prevent its impact on the global economy, and announced last year that it would conduct in-depth research on the application risks of stablecoins in emerging markets. In a recent interview with The Times, Bailey warned that investment banks' self-developed stablecoins may weaken their ability to create credit and regulate monetary policy. As the size of the stablecoin market breaks through new highs, global regulatory efforts continue to escalate, and the US Senate has passed the GENIUS Stablecoin Act.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1613+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004731-2.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002183-0.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018189+26.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.432+0.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?