BTCS Inc., a listed company, spent $8.23 million to increase its holdings by 2,731 ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that BTCS Inc., a Nasdaq-listed blockchain company, disclosed on the X platform that yesterday the company borrowed 2.34 million USDT through AAVE and used its own funds to purchase another 2,731 ETH for a total of $8.23 million. After this increase, the company's total ETH holdings reached 31,855. As of that day, the total market value of the company's cryptocurrency and cash assets was approximately $100.6 million.

