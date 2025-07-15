OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

PANews reported on July 15 that as the volume of digital collections continues to shrink and competition intensifies, cryptocurrency trading platform OpenSea is expanding its business beyond NFT. On July 8, OpenSea announced the acquisition of mobile token trading platform Rally to promote the expansion of mobile business, strengthen token trading capabilities, and create a "full-featured application on the chain." Chris Maddern, co-founder of Rally, is now the chief technology officer of OpenSea. He said that this integration will bring together the best resources in the encryption field and provide one-stop services, allowing users to access more opportunities, assets and cultural experiences through on-chain applications. Maddern revealed that the new mobile platform will integrate NFT, tokens and DeFi functions. When users want to make cryptocurrencies more valuable, they can open the OpenSea application. Rally will lay the foundation for OpenSea's mobile experience, and its team experience will support the development of new applications. The combination of the two will build a multi-asset ecosystem and promote the coordinated development of tokens and NFTs. In addition, the new application will also integrate AI technology to help users operate safely, optimize the function discovery experience, and be used in educational scenarios.