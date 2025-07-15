Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

PANews reported on July 15 that Strategy (MSTR) posted on the X platform that it currently holds 3% of the total Bitcoin in circulation.
According to earlier news , Strategy spent approximately US$472.5 million last week to increase its holdings of 4,225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 601,550 bitcoins.
