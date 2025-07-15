TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base

2025/07/15
TAC, a blockchain designed to connect Ethereum dApps with Telegram’s user base, has officially launched its mainnet.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm explains with this latest update Telegram’s 1 billion-plus users will gain direct access to Ethereum-based decentralized finance applications.

The launch includes immediate integration of multiple DeFi protocols such as Morpho, Curve, Bancor, Euler, ZeroLend, IPOR Fusion, and Market.win.

These applications will now be operational within the Telegram interface via TAC, a link to decentralized finance. The infrastructure aims to support both crypto-native and non-crypto-native users,

This direct connection between Ethereum protocols and Telegram users positions TAC as a conduit for expanded access and usability.

What is TAC Mainnet?

TAC Mainnet is a new blockchain designed to connect Ethereum DeFi applications with Telegram’s 1 billion+ users. It allows Ethereum-based apps to run directly within Telegram, giving both crypto and non-crypto users access to decentralized finance tools.

In short, TAC Mainnet is the bridge between Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem and Telegram’s user base, bringing crypto utility to mainstream messaging.

According to the announcement the TAC Summoning campaign, organized alongside liquidity protocol Turtle Club, brought in over $800 million in total value locked (TVL).

This early liquidity aims to prevent the usual slow uptake that affects many new blockchain projects, giving the mainnet functional depth from the outset.

Structured Mainnet Deployment and Developer Integration

TAC’s mainnet rollout has taken place in two phases. The Developer Mainnet, launched in June, allowed developers to deploy and test applications ahead of the full public release.

This is followed by the Public Mainnet, now active, which allows Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers to launch decentralized applications.

Security and scalability have been a main update through TAC’s integration with Babylon, which introduces Bitcoin staking.

The firm explains that further technical support has also been formed through partnerships with infrastructure firms including LayerZero, RedStone, Blockscout, Dune, and Thirdweb.

Wallet in Telegram Launches Multi-Asset Trading

Earlier this year, the wallet in Telegram announced a number of latest updates to its crypto wallet, introducing multi-asset trading and permanent earn options.

Updates include a dedicated Trade section, initially supporting assets like TON, BTC, and USDT, with more to follow.

