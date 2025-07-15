Function raises $10M seed round led by Galaxy to launch first fully reserved, composable Bitcoin yield product

Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:26
Bitcoin
BTC$118,522.93+0.21%
SEED
SEED$0.001068+0.28%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%

Crypto infrastructure firm Function has secured $10 million in seed funding to scale FBTC, its fully reserved Bitcoin product, amid rising demand for BTC-based yield solutions.

Crypto infrastructure firm Function, previously known as Ignition, has successfully raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Galaxy Digital, whose support also extends to liquidity provisioning, governance, risk management, and strategic guidance. The round also saw participation from Antalpha and Mantle.

This funding is primarily aimed at further developing and scaling Function’s flagship product FBTC — a fully reserved, composable Bitcoin (BTC) representation designed to help institutions and corporate treasuries deploy Bitcoin productively while maintaining full custodial control and 1:1 asset backing.

The company announced that FBTC had already accumulated $1.5 billion in total value locked, positioning it as a major player in institutional Bitcoin yield solutions.

This funding and product launch come amid a broader industry trend where Bitcoin is evolving from a passive store of value into an active, yield-generating asset. Another notable example is Babylon Genesis, a Bitcoin staking protocol, which is building solutions that enable Bitcoin holders to earn yield through Bitcoin multi-network staking and DeFi applications.

GOAT Network adds further momentum to this shift with the recent launch of its Bitcoin Yield Dashboard, offering multiple non-custodial yield products directly tied to BTC.

“By 2026, treating bitcoin as a passive treasury asset may no longer be enough. The new standard will be actively earning yield” said Thomas Chen, CEO of Function, in emailed comments to Coindesk.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1613+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004731-2.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002183-0.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018189+26.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.432+0.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?