BlackRock quarterly financial report: Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 366% in the second quarter

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the second quarter 2025 financial report of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, showed that its cryptocurrency ETF fund inflows reached US$14 billion, a surge of 366% month-on-month, accounting for 16.5% of the total ETF inflows in the quarter, a significant increase from 2.8% in the first quarter. Although the crypto business only contributed 1% of the basic fees ($40 million), the revenue of the sector increased by 18% month-on-month. BlackRock pointed out that the rapid growth of the digital asset business shows the potential for future revenue contribution. The company's CEO Larry Fink emphasized that through cryptocurrency products and new funds of the Indian joint venture Jio BlackRock, a new generation of investors around the world is being attracted. Affected by the redemption of $52 billion of low-fee index products by a single institutional client, BlackRock's total fund inflows in the second quarter fell 19% year-on-year to $68 billion. As of the end of June, BlackRock managed assets of $11.5 trillion.