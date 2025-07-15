BlackRock quarterly financial report: Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 366% in the second quarter

PANews
2025/07/15 19:51
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000014+30.84%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the second quarter 2025 financial report of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, showed that its cryptocurrency ETF fund inflows reached US$14 billion, a surge of 366% month-on-month, accounting for 16.5% of the total ETF inflows in the quarter, a significant increase from 2.8% in the first quarter. Although the crypto business only contributed 1% of the basic fees ($40 million), the revenue of the sector increased by 18% month-on-month. BlackRock pointed out that the rapid growth of the digital asset business shows the potential for future revenue contribution. The company's CEO Larry Fink emphasized that through cryptocurrency products and new funds of the Indian joint venture Jio BlackRock, a new generation of investors around the world is being attracted. Affected by the redemption of $52 billion of low-fee index products by a single institutional client, BlackRock's total fund inflows in the second quarter fell 19% year-on-year to $68 billion. As of the end of June, BlackRock managed assets of $11.5 trillion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1613+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004731-2.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002183-0.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018189+26.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.432+0.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?