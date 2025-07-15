Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some illegal institutions have used "stablecoins" to conduct illegal fundraising, gambling, fraud and other illegal activities. Stablecoins are not a tool for investment or speculation, and the losses incurred by participating in illegal fundraising shall be borne by the participants. Please enhance your rational investment awareness, improve your risk awareness, and avoid being deceived. If you find that relevant institutions are engaged in illegal fundraising in the name of investing in stablecoins, please report it to the local non-leading departments or public security departments in a timely manner.