SharpLink Emerges as Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder with $213M Purchase

2025/07/15 20:46
U.S.-based technology company SharpLink announced a major Ethereum acquisitions in July, making it the largest corporate holder of ETH to date.

Between July 7 and July 13, the company purchased approximately 74,656 ETH at an average price of $2,852, totaling an investment of around $213 million. This latest purchase brings SharpLink’s total Ethereum holdings to roughly 280,706 ETH.

The company’s aggressive buying activity signals a growing trend among corporations diversifying into digital assets beyond Bitcoin. The Ethereum acquisition reflects SharpLink’s long-term commitment to blockchain infrastructure, staking rewards, and decentralized finance applications.

Nearly Entire Holdings Staked for Yield

According to data shared by SharpLink, approximately 99.7% of its ETH holdings are currently either staked or restaked, contributing to onchain security while earning passive yield. Since June 2, SharpLink has earned approximately 415 ETH through staking activities.

The company has not disclosed specific staking providers or restaking platforms used, though the scale of participation suggests involvement with major Ethereum infrastructure layers, possibly including liquid staking protocols.

The yield strategy appears to be core to SharpLink’s treasury allocation, positioning Ethereum not just as a reserve asset, but as an income-generating component of its digital strategy.

ETH Concentration Trends Upward

Ethereum concentration among institutional players and corporate entities has been rising steadily. Since June 13, ETH concentration by top holders has increased by approximately 23%, a figure influenced in part by SharpLink’s large-scale acquisitions.

With the Ethereum price hovering near $2,850 during the accumulation period, SharpLink’s entry adds weight to a broader narrative of institutional confidence in ETH as a long-term asset.

While Bitcoin has historically dominated corporate balance sheets, Ethereum’s versatility—ranging from smart contracts and DeFi to tokenization—continues to attract strategic capital allocations.

SharpLink trades under the ticker $SBET and has not yet commented on how this ETH position aligns with its broader corporate roadmap. However, the move is already drawing attention from analysts who view the purchase as maturing institutional interest in Ethereum’s infrastructure and yield potential.

SharpLink embarked on its Ethereum treasury strategy in late May.

The move coincided with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys, the crypto infrastructure firm founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, who also took on the role of SharpLink’s chairman.

Beyond building its treasury, SharpLink has expressed its commitment to supporting Ethereum’s long-term strength and decentralization.

