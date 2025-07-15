Sui eyes $4 breakout as TVL climbs back above $2 billion

Sui is showing signs of strength again, both on-chain and on the charts. After months of quiet consolidation, the Layer 1 blockchain is back above the $2 billion mark in total value locked, while its native token SUI is climbing fast from the year’s lows.

According to DeFiLlama data on July 15, 2025, the total value locked on the move language-powered chain Sui now sits at $2.19 billion. The figure marks a full recovery from its May low of $1.5 billion, placing it back among the top ten Layer 1 chains by TVL.

The rebound comes alongside a strong rally in the native token’s price. SUI (SUI) is up around 36% in the past week and roughly 65% from its June lows near $2.3, now trading above $3.95 at the time of writing.

Sui eyes $4 breakout as TVL climbs back above $2 billion - 1

But the rise in TVL isn’t just about token prices. Sui recently surpassed Solana in monthly stablecoin transfer volume, pointing to growing user demand and broader adoption. DeFi activity on the network is also climbing, adding weight to the recovery.

Positive momentum surrounding the ecosystem is also fueled by a surge in Bitcoin-backed liquidity, following Sui’s July 7 integration of tBTC. As the first non-EVM chain to enable direct minting of the asset, Sui has already funneled $500 million in BTC into native DeFi protocols like Bluefin and AlphaLend, equivalent to around 10% of its total TVL.

Institutional interest is picking up too. Nasdaq’s recent 19b-4 filing for a spot SUI ETF and $300 million in Sui-based ETP inflows in Europe signal growing attention from traditional finance. Together, these developments are adding weight to SUI’s rally and fueling expectations for further upside.

Can Sui reclaim $4?

Technically, the token is on the verge of breaking out from a multi-month macro triangle pattern. According to market analyst Rekt Capital, SUI has spent most of 2025 consolidating within this structure, moving between support and resistance. It’s now pressing against the upper trendline, and a decisive move above the resistance could confirm a breakout.

What this means is that if SUI upholds momentum and pushes ahead, it could unlock trend continuation to the upside. The move would confirm a major breakout, opening the door for a leg higher, and possibly a push toward the $4 region in the weeks ahead.

While both its current level and the $4 mark remain below its all-time high of $5.30 set in January, reclaiming this zone would mark a meaningful recovery for the token and with momentum building across the board, an even stronger breakout may already be underway.

