Deribit Launches New Rewards Program for Eligible USDC Holders

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the cryptocurrency options exchange Deribit announced a new reward program for eligible USDC holders, aiming to provide users with more collateral options and improve the overall efficiency of the platform's capital utilization. Deribit uses Coinbase as the custodian of USDC, and Coinbase will pay rewards to users who hold USDC through it. As of July 2025, the yield is 4%, but Coinbase will adjust it regularly. Whether or not you can get a return depends on where the user is located, while institutional users consider the place of registration and principal place of business. Users need to deposit USDC directly with Deribit or an external custodian to earn returns, and hybrid storage only counts the portion stored by Deribit. The first batch of rewards will be issued in August 2025, calculated based on the daily minimum equity from July 15 to 31.