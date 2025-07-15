Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

Fxstreet
2025/07/15 11:41
  • US banking regulators released a joint statement to clarify the rules for banks planning to safekeep crypto for customers.
  • The agencies asked banks to maintain the same risk procedures for crypto as they would for other products.
  • The statement comes as regulators have loosened their previously strict standards toward crypto assets.

The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.

Federal agencies clarify crypto safekeeping services for banks

Federal agencies Fed, OCC, and FDIC issued a statement on Monday, addressing what banks should consider before safekeeping customers' cryptocurrency holdings. Safekeeping for banks is to hold assets on behalf of a customer securely.

The statement clarifies that existing regulations and risk management principles still apply to crypto custody services without introducing any new supervisory expectations for banks. Banks are expected to evaluate potential risks before providing crypto-asset safekeeping services, just as they would with any new product, service, or activity.

The agencies emphasized that properly safeguarding crypto assets means controlling the cryptographic keys tied to those assets in a way that aligns with existing laws and regulations.

The regulators also mentioned that bank officers, board members, and employees should have a good grasp of crypto-asset safekeeping services to enable them to establish robust operational systems. Other regulatory factors that require consideration include money-laundering controls, risk-management oversight, and regular audits.

The move comes as Federal agencies have shown leniency towards the crypto industry since President Trump's administration began. It also follows rising interest among US banks seeking to integrate cryptocurrencies into their payment systems. Major banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are actively exploring stablecoin initiatives.

The OCC clarified in May that national banks can handle crypto transactions and outsource services as long as third-party risks are properly managed. Likewise, the Fed withdrew its 2022 guidance that discouraged bank involvement in crypto and stablecoin activities by requiring prior notice before participation.

The US Senate also approved Jonathan Gould as the Comptroller of the Currency on July 11 to replace Rodney Hood, who served as acting Comptroller. Prior to his confirmation, Gould had a strong background in crypto, previously working at prominent firms such as Bitfury and BlackRock.

The move also aligns with crypto regulatory progress as House lawmakers kicked off Crypto Week, where three crypto regulatory bills are set for deliberation. These include the GENIUS bill, the CLARITY bill, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1613+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004731-2.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002183-0.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018189+26.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.432+0.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?