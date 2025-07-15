Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the Bitcoin project Roxom is preparing to launch a Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange, which is scheduled to go online in September and has now opened an early access waiting list. The exchange will implement the Bitcoin white paper's "global, permissionless value storage" concept and support the direct purchase and sale of stocks of major Bitcoin reserve holders such as Strategy and Metaplanet with Bitcoin. Roxom aims to provide investors with investment exposure through the Bitcoin Reserve Company, eliminating the need for Bitcoin conversion or broker operations.

Earlier this year, the project raised $17.9 million from Draper Associates and other institutions and began to build its own Bitcoin reserves. As of May, Roxom held 84.72 Bitcoins and planned to purchase another 30, when the reserve value will rise to nearly $13.5 million.

