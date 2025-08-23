5 Best Altcoins to Buy Now with 120x Potential in the Next Bull Run

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/23 04:52
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006554+13.00%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02836+3.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003117+16.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00756+7.38%
5 Best Altcoins to Buy Now with 120x Potential in the Next Bull Run

Altcoin season is showing renewed strength as market activity increases, creating opportunities for outsized gains. While numerous projects struggle to maintain momentum, a small group of altcoins has emerged with the potential for sharp growth.

Market analysts indicate that some of these tokens could appreciate by as much as 120x, underscoring the heightened speculation surrounding this cycle.

The following five best altcoins have drawn attention for their growth prospects and market positioning.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

TOKEN6900 (T6900)

TOKEN6900 (T6900) calls itself the “New Global Benchmark for Brain Rot Finance,” a wild meme coin fueled by community hype instead of utility. In just a few months, it raised approximately $2.4 million in its presale.

Marketing sits at the center of TOKEN6900’s plans. The team set aside 40% of presale funds for future campaigns to push the coin into the mainstream through virality. The project takes inspiration from SPX6900 (SPX), a token that delivered nearly 100,000% returns since launch.

With a small but fast-growing market cap, TOKEN6900 aims to follow a similar path. In a playful nod to SPX6900, it even set its total supply at 930,993,091, which is one more than SPX.

Analysts like Jacob Crypto Bury see 10x growth potential in $T6900. Holders can also stake their tokens for up to 33% annual yield, with 139 million tokens already locked. While risky, TOKEN6900 mixes humor, marketing, and staking rewards to create one of today’s hottest presale opportunities.

Visit TOKEN6900

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is a new project creating a layer-two (L2) network for Bitcoin to solve slow transactions and high fees. Its presale has already raised around $11.3 million, showing strong interest before launch.

The Hyper network will allow almost instant payments and bring DeFi apps to Bitcoin. It uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) for speed and scalability.

Transactions will be grouped with zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs and then settled on Bitcoin’s base layer for security. A built-in bridge will also let users move BTC between layers without trust issues. Bitcoin Hyper also plans to support staking, governance, and dApp building.

Analysts like Alessandro De Crypto see it as one of the top projects to watch in 2025. On top of that, holders can stake $HYPER for rewards of up to 97% APY. If Bitcoin keeps rising, $HYPER could become an important part of the ecosystem.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is another presale to watch in 2025, already raising approximately $1.4 million. With a muscular Doge mascot powered by caffeine and leverage, the project connects directly with degen traders who chase high-risk, high-reward plays.

The team plans to build a community where traders share strategies and compete for rewards. Weekly trading contests will offer prizes, and the roadmap includes a futures platform and gamified tournaments to keep the community engaged.

Maxi Doge Twitter

Source – Maxi Doge Twitter

Investors can also stake $MAXI for up to 211% APY, with around 3.5 billion tokens already locked. This mix of speculation and staking rewards has made it popular with risk-tolerant traders.

Crypto analyst Austin Hilton, who has around 356K YouTube subscribers, says $MAXI could attract Dogecoin holders looking for the best altcoin to buy. With its humor and ambitious plans, Maxi Doge aims to capture the energy of the bull market and position itself as a next-generation meme coin.

Visit Maxi Doge

Snorter Token (SNORT)

In just a few months, Snorter Token (SNORT) has raised $3.3 million in its presale. The project introduces a powerful crypto trading bot loaded with advanced features. The bot offers fast and secure swaps through a custom RPC cluster with MEV-resistant relayers.

It also includes automated sniping tools that let users buy new tokens the moment liquidity appears.

Traders can set limit orders and stop-loss triggers to automate strategies without watching the market all day. Another feature is honeypot and rug-pull detection, which flags risky tokens before users invest.

Snorter bot also delivers some of the lowest fees on Solana. While BONKbot and Maestro charge 1%, Snorter bot charges 1.5% but cuts it to 0.85% for holders who keep a minimum $SNORT balance.

On top of that, users can stake $SNORT to earn up to 134% APY. With strong presale growth, low fees, and smart trading tools, analysts like Cilinix Crypto see Snorter Token as a best altcoin to buy.

Visit Snorter Token

Best Wallet Token (BEST)

$BEST token powers Best Wallet, a fast-growing non-custodial crypto wallet. In just a few months of its presale, it raised more than $15 million. Holding $BEST comes with many perks. Users pay lower transaction fees, making the wallet cheaper to use.

$BEST holders also get early access to presales and new projects listed on Best Wallet’s “Upcoming Tokens” page, giving them an edge in spotting opportunities before others.

Best Wallet Presale Hits $15 Million

Source – Best Wallet Twitter

The token also unlocks higher staking rewards through Best Wallet’s aggregator, helping users boost passive income. Holders can vote on key decisions, such as new integrations and development priorities, thanks to governance rights.

Right now, $BEST staking offers up to 89% APY, with 298 million tokens already locked in the pool. With a mix of fee savings, staking rewards, and governance power, analysts like ClayBro call $BEST one of the best altcoins to buy this year.

Visit Best Wallet

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14875+15.65%
SIX
SIX$0.02232+3.71%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009933+4.94%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook
Stellar
XLM$0.4233+7.65%
XRP
XRP$3.0569+6.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02835+2.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:14
Share
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The post EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eu-eyes-ethereum-solana-digital-euro/
Bitcoin
BTC$116,936.66+3.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021937+0.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.0724+7.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:56
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet