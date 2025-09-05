5 Best Cryptos to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Wealth Creation This Decade

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/05 01:00
The search for the best crypto to buy now has intensified as the market continues to show renewed strength. Investors have been watching Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and the fast-emerging Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as they establish themselves as prime tokens for long-term growth. Each of these assets has delivered unique value, and combined, they offer a diverse approach to wealth creation in 2025. This decade has already seen large inflows into digital assets, and the next phase of growth could belong to projects that combine strong utility with active communities.

Ethereum Consolidating Before a Potential Rally

Ethereum has been trading between $4,658 and $4,332, showing that it is consolidating after recent weakness. At the time of writing, its price stands at $4,488, reflecting a 3.26% decline. Despite this dip, Ethereum holders have not been selling, as trading volumes have fallen by 4.45%. This shows confidence among holders and points to potential accumulation.

Solana Gaining Momentum From Stablecoin Adoption

Solana has recorded significant growth, especially in the stablecoin sector. Its stablecoin supply has surged 5.6% in the last month, reaching $12 billion. This has been backed by $192 billion in stablecoin transaction volume, up by 90% over the same period. Such figures have boosted Solana’s network fees, now averaging $1.4 million a day.

XRP Showing Steady Recovery And Long-Term Potential

XRP has been showing signs of recovery, with its price recently climbing back to $2.91. The coin has gained 2.11% in value over the past 24 hours. Technical analysis points to strong support at $2.84, and traders are targeting the $3 psychological resistance level. Forecasts suggest XRP could rise to $5.71 before the end of 2025. Longer-term predictions extend even further, with some analysts expecting values as high as $15.22 by 2028 and above $23 in 2031.

Dogecoin Preparing For Another Surge

Dogecoin has once again shown resilience against Bitcoin, with charts indicating potential for a 3x rally if altseason intensifies. The DOGE/BTC pair recently rebounded strongly from a liquidity hunt, and analysts believe it could target 0.00000516 BTC, signaling a 315% potential move from recent lows.

Little Pepe Leading The New Wave of Meme Tokens

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been attracting attention with its bold plan to launch the first dedicated Layer 2 chain for meme coins. It has promised the cheapest and fastest chain, one where sniper bots cannot function. Anonymous experts behind many top meme coins have been backing this project, and its credibility has been reinforced by a Certik audit. LILPEPE has already finalized its FreshCoins audit with a score of 81.55, showing no critical issues. The project has also been added to CoinMarketCap, marking a key milestone.

The presale is now in stage 12, priced at $0.0021. Stages 1 through 11 have sold out, raising $22,325,000. Stage 12 has already pushed the total raised to $23,400,000, and the next stage will see a price increase to $0.0022. Importantly, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale is at stage 12 and is now open. Backing this momentum is the $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners are set to receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each, rewarding presale contributors and boosting community participation.

Furthermore, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is preparing to list on two top centralized exchanges at launch, while also planning to list on the biggest global exchange.

The latest “ChatGPT 5 Meme Coin Question Volume Trend” confirms this momentum, showing Little Pepe (LILPEPE) surpassing competitors like Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, peaking near 100 in early August.

A Wealth-Building Outlook

The best crypto to buy now for long-term growth continues to be debated, but Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and especially Little Pepe (LILPEPE) have established themselves as strong choices.  For those asking what crypto to buy now for wealth creation this decade, these five tokens have already shown why they belong at the top of the list.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
