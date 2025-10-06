ExchangeDEX+
5 Best Cryptos To Buy In October, Pepeto, Shiba Inu, Solana, AVAX And Dogecoin, Here’s Why

By: Coindoo
2025/10/06 18:44
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000048-6.97%
Avalanche
AVAX$16.69-4.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000125-25.59%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.002481-5.66%

As October opens, traders are scanning for tokens most likely to spark the next momentum wave. Blue chips still attract inflows, while a new Ethereum meme coin in presale is starting to steal attention. Five names stand out now, Pepeto, Shiba Inu, Solana, Avalanche, and Dogecoin. Each has a distinct growth path, but Pepeto is the one analysts say could deliver the most upside thanks to its low entry price, live demo exchange, and powerful staking rewards.

Pepeto, Presale Momentum, Staking Rewards, And A Live Demo Exchange

Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly becoming one of the most discussed presales on the street. The token blends meme culture with real blockchain engineering, running on Ethereum to bring speed, affordability, and scale without giving up the security of its base chain.

The presale has already raised over $6.9 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.000000157. Investors who join now can stake directly on the platform, earning 223% APY. Those rewards will taper as more participants arrive, giving early buyers a clear advantage.

A key milestone already landed is the PepetoSwap demo exchange, revealed across socials. This zero fee platform proves Pepeto is shipping utility, offering fast, gas free swaps, and is set to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026. With a fixed supply of 420 trillion tokens, the same as Pepe, Pepeto is positioning itself as one of the most ambitious meme projects to hit the market. Some analysts already call it a 100x candidate if current momentum holds.

Shiba Inu, Growing Beyond Its Meme Origins

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a simple meme coin into an ecosystem with a Layer 2 network, Shibarium. That rollout lowered fees and opened lanes for DeFi apps, gaming titles, and NFT experiments.

But versus Shiba, Pepeto offers a cheaper doorway and far greater upside potential. Where SHIB carries a multibillion dollar market cap, Pepeto is still at $0.000000157, making it one of the lowest priced tokens with the highest staking rewards in the market. Early Shiba holders saw life changing gains, but most of that move is behind it. Pepeto could be the next SHIB style success, this time with real tech delivered through its demo exchange.

Solana, Speed, Momentum, And Institutional Interest

Solana (SOL) remains a top tier chain known for throughput, low fees, and strong developer energy. It is even drawing institutional interest, with speculation about a potential Solana ETF boosting confidence.

But Solana already trades in the hundreds of dollars, while Pepeto gives investors a ground floor chance at fractions of a cent. Solana may grind higher, but Pepeto’s meme energy, presale traction, and low entry price make it a stronger shot for those chasing 30x to 100x returns. Solana fits institutions, while Pepeto favors bold retail investors who want to catch the next wave early.

Avalanche (AVAX), Scaling Strength And Enterprise Reach

Avalanche (AVAX) built its name on speed and efficiency, with enterprise partnerships lifting adoption. It is viewed as a reliable base for DeFi and real world integrations.

Pepeto, however, taps a different growth engine. Instead of corporate pilots, it channels retail energy, meme culture, and viral community power, the same forces that pushed Dogecoin and Shiba to billions. Add its 223% staking APY and a demo exchange for 2026 meme coins, and Pepeto offers explosive potential AVAX cannot match at its current valuation.

Dogecoin, The Original Meme Standard Still Enduring

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one of the most recognized tokens worldwide, fueled by community passion and celebrity nods. At around $0.27, it has room to climb, but its huge supply and mature status cap the upside.

Pepeto shares Dogecoin’s meme appeal but adds utility and a far lower starting price. While Dogecoin may revisit $0.50, Pepeto could deliver 30x to 100x gains from its presale stage. Dogecoin started the meme era, but Pepeto is pitched as the version Pepe should have been, same supply, stronger story, and real world tools.

Conclusion, Is Pepeto The Next Shiba Inu, Solana, Or Dogecoin

October is lining up as a big month for crypto. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin show the meme lane is alive. Solana and Avalanche showcase technical and enterprise momentum. But Pepeto stands apart with a low price, a live demo exchange, staking rewards, and a viral story tied to Pepe itself.

Analysts believe Pepeto could deliver the kind of life changing gains early Shiba, Dogecoin, and Pepe investors enjoyed. The presale price of $0.000000157 will not last long, and the next stage is coming quickly. The question now is simple, will Pepeto be remembered as the next SHIB, the next Solana, or the next Dogecoin, as chatter builds around Blockdag, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge.

Don’t Miss Pepeto While It’s Still in Presale

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000157

Stake for 223% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
