The post 5 Coins Loved by Both Whales and Retail Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are buzzing with life again. Big players are quietly loading up their wallets, while retail investors rush in, trying to catch the next big move. It's that thrilling moment when both sides of the market, whales and everyday traders, seem to agree on a few special coins. And right now, five stand out as crowd favorites. Whether you're a seasoned holder or just getting started, these tokens are drawing serious attention and could be setting up for something huge. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With a Mighty Bite Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a coin that's proving it's far more than just another meme project. Priced at $0.0022 and currently sitting in Stage 13 of its presale, Little Pepe has already outperformed expectations by selling out earlier stages ahead of time.  Investors have poured in over $27.37 million, purchasing more than 16.61 billion tokens to date. That's 26.5% of the total token supply, a clear indication that this project has caught the attention of both whales and everyday traders seeking the next viral cryptocurrency. What's making people talk is how quickly Little Pepe has captured hearts across the crypto space. Thousands of wallets have joined its presale, and the community continues to grow daily. Investors are calling it the best crypto to buy now because of its balance between meme culture fun and serious market credibility.  Many are already comparing Little Pepe's early performance to the legendary runs of PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE. But there's something different here, a mix of humor, trust, and smart strategy that's giving LILPEPE an edge those earlier memes never had. To top it off, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has passed a CertiK audit with an impressive security score of 95.49%. That's a big deal in an industry where safety is often a concern.…

5 Coins Loved by Both Whales and Retail Investors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 14:42
Crypto markets are buzzing with life again. Big players are quietly loading up their wallets, while retail investors rush in, trying to catch the next big move. It’s that thrilling moment when both sides of the market, whales and everyday traders, seem to agree on a few special coins. And right now, five stand out as crowd favorites. Whether you’re a seasoned holder or just getting started, these tokens are drawing serious attention and could be setting up for something huge.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With a Mighty Bite

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a coin that’s proving it’s far more than just another meme project. Priced at $0.0022 and currently sitting in Stage 13 of its presale, Little Pepe has already outperformed expectations by selling out earlier stages ahead of time.  Investors have poured in over $27.37 million, purchasing more than 16.61 billion tokens to date. That’s 26.5% of the total token supply, a clear indication that this project has caught the attention of both whales and everyday traders seeking the next viral cryptocurrency. What’s making people talk is how quickly Little Pepe has captured hearts across the crypto space. Thousands of wallets have joined its presale, and the community continues to grow daily. Investors are calling it the best crypto to buy now because of its balance between meme culture fun and serious market credibility.  Many are already comparing Little Pepe’s early performance to the legendary runs of PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE. But there’s something different here, a mix of humor, trust, and smart strategy that’s giving LILPEPE an edge those earlier memes never had. To top it off, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has passed a CertiK audit with an impressive security score of 95.49%. That’s a big deal in an industry where safety is often a concern. It means the developers are serious about protecting their investors and building something lasting. This kind of transparency is exactly what both whales and small investors look for before going all in. This blend of humor, verified trust, and whale-backed confidence makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) feel special. It is shaping up to be the best crypto to buy now if you’re looking for explosive upside with genuine community support.

Ethena (ENA): Rebounding with Strength

After finding solid ground around $0.35, ENA looks ready to charge toward $0.87. The fact that its 24-hour trading volume hit $87 million shows renewed faith from traders big and small.  Whales have been stacking while retail investors chase the action, creating the perfect recipe for strong price movement.

Sui (SUI): Scaling Up with Momentum

Sui (SUI) is turning heads again after bouncing from its $3.20 support, now trading near $2.63. Even after a brief dip below its Bollinger Bands, it’s back in motion with a 1.48% daily gain. With RSI climbing close to 75, buying activity is clearly heating up. Big investors have been quietly accumulating while retail traders jump on the recovery wave.

Cardano (ADA): Quiet Strength and Whale Confidence

Steady and strategic, Cardano (ADA) remains a favorite among patient investors. It’s currently trading around $0.68, and in October alone, whales purchased 200 million ADA, worth roughly $129 million.  Both whales and retail buyers see ADA as a dependable pick among the best crypto to buy now, with the potential for a strong rebound as liquidity tightens.

Ripple (XRP): Big Moves and Bigger Expectations

Ripple (XRP) is at $2.63, up 3.11%, with $500 million in whale purchases over just two days. That’s serious money. Support remains firm at $2.20, and institutional interest is rising, especially after T. Rowe Price filed for an ETF involving XRP.  Retail enthusiasm is following closely behind, making XRP a go-to choice for anyone seeking a mix of stability and breakout potential.

Conclusion

There’s no shortage of exciting projects in crypto right now, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as something truly special. So if you’re hunting for the best crypto to buy now, Little Pepe might just be your golden ticket. It’s rare to see this much excitement so early on, and judging by the numbers and sentiment, the next stage could be monumental.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/best-crypto-to-buy-now-5-coins-loved-by-both-whales-and-retail-investors/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

