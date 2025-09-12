5 leading white label blockchain solution providers for businesses

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

White-label blockchain platforms are helping businesses enter the crypto market faster and at lower cost compared to building custom blockchains. Here are some of the leading providers.

Blockchain is the future, there is no denying that anymore. Reports suggest that the industry could reach nearly 1 to 3 trillion US dollars by 2030. Traditional organizations that once stuck to their archaic way of operations have come to the realization that the old way of working is on its way out, and to stay relevant in the modern market, you need modern solutions.

Businesses have accepted blockchain as the new foundation for digital transformation. But how does a business build a blockchain platform from the ground up? Do they opt for a custom blockchain platform or a white label blockchain solution?

Custom blockchains are built by developers with a specific client in mind. On the contrary, white label blockchain platforms are pre-made and ready for use after personalization. While custom platforms might seem like a better idea on paper, white label blockchain solutions are a lot more cost effective and can be deployed faster.

The only real problem businesses have now is to choose among the various white label blockchain solution providers in the market. Here’s a list of some of the leading providers today.

HollaEx

HollaEx is one of the more popular names in the market. Primarily known for its exchange services, HollaEx is a white label crypto software suite with a multitude of features ranging from exchange and trading to user management, onboarding and wallet systems.

The platform’s most unique offering, however, is its open-source cryptocurrency kit to help businesses with their blockchain development plans. The HollaEx team assures that anyone can launch their crypto offering with their white-label services within a day. The platform has a native utility token, XHT.

Why choose HollaEx

Open source: With the HollaEx Kit, operators can run their own exchange and tailor it at the code level. This way, businesses wouldn’t have to rely on a single vendor.

With the HollaEx Kit, operators can run their own exchange and tailor it at the code level. This way, businesses wouldn’t have to rely on a single vendor. Quick deployment: HollaEx has subscription plans that allow businesses to set up a white-label exchange quickly. They won’t have to worry about infrastructure management.

HollaEx has subscription plans that allow businesses to set up a white-label exchange quickly. They won’t have to worry about infrastructure management. Ease of use: HollaEx is relatively simple to navigate and use. This feature makes it an appealing option to beginners in the crypto space.

HollaEx is relatively simple to navigate and use. This feature makes it an appealing option to beginners in the crypto space. Budget-friendly: The downloadable kit is free, and the cloud service has scalable pricing tiers. This particular aspect of HollaEx makes the services more approachable for smaller projects.

The downloadable kit is free, and the cloud service has scalable pricing tiers. This particular aspect of HollaEx makes the services more approachable for smaller projects. Control of assets: The system is built around giving operators and their users stronger custody and control.

ChangeNOW

Launched in 2017, ChangeNOW is a fast-growing crypto exchange platform with a 4.5 Trustpilot rating from over 13,000 reviews. Earlier this year, market aggregators reported that ChangeNOW’s average crypto swap time is under two minutes, setting a new standard for speed in the space.

Its newly launched ChangeNOW For Business seems to be a crowd pleaser as well. ChangeNOW For Business provides a whole list of white-label blockchain solutions designed for SMEs and enterprises that want to go the crypto route, but without breaking the bank.

Additionally, ChangeNOW’s solutions come with built-in profit models and flexible fee structures. Businesses can earn a cut from every transaction on the platform, starting at 0.4%. Plus, clients have the ability to customize commissions based on the asset, trading pair, or even the size of the swap.

ChangeNOW For Business has three major white label offerings: White Label Crypto Wallet, White Label Crypto Exchange and White Label Telegram Bot for Crypto Exchanges.

Businesses can embed its API, widget, or white-label products into existing services and instantly deploy crypto exchanges or wallets under their own brand. ChangeNOW removes the hassle and manages all infrastructure and maintenance.

Why opt for ChangeNOW For Business?

Ease of use: Businesses can launch ready-made crypto services with no coding or development required.

Businesses can launch ready-made crypto services with no coding or development required. Low-cost entry: Users can start an exchange, wallet, or Telegram bot with minimal upfront investment.

Users can start an exchange, wallet, or Telegram bot with minimal upfront investment. Asset support: Businesses can access more than 1,500 supported coins and tokens, with built-in fiat purchase options.

Businesses can access more than 1,500 supported coins and tokens, with built-in fiat purchase options. Flexibility: Companies can avail ChangeNOW’s flexible tools such as staking, NFT storage, and cross-chain swaps.

Companies can avail ChangeNOW’s flexible tools such as staking, NFT storage, and cross-chain swaps. Fast integration: With ChangeNOW’s offerings, businesses can quickly integrate crypto services with full technical and marketing support.

With ChangeNOW’s offerings, businesses can quickly integrate crypto services with full technical and marketing support. Regular maintenance : Businesses do not need to worry about maintenance. The infrastructure, updates, and security are handled by ChangeNOW.

: Businesses do not need to worry about maintenance. The infrastructure, updates, and security are handled by ChangeNOW. Personalization: ChangeNOW offers options to customize branding and fees to suit individual business needs.

Openware

Launched in 2009, Openware is another leading player in the white label blockchain solutions space. It boasts a range of product types from crypto exchanges to crypto custody and NFT marketplaces.

Openware guides businesses through the entire end-to-end process and provides them with a network of trusted third party services such as KYC/AML, Custody, Fiat On/Off Ramps, and Liquidity.

Openware’s main offering, OpenDAX Aurora, helps businesses set up a tailored, high-performance crypto exchange. According to the team, OpenDAX Aurora solves the heavy lifting of software development and allows users to focus on driving revenue.

How Openware stands out

Fully customizable UI: Businesses can create their own UI/UX and have full control over a highly sophisticated back-end.

Businesses can create their own UI/UX and have full control over a highly sophisticated back-end. Fast trading engine: The platform’s OpenFinex high-performance trading engine handles millions of trades per second.

The platform’s OpenFinex high-performance trading engine handles millions of trades per second. Built-in liquidity: Businesses can choose from any of OpenDAX’s ready built integrations with Tier 1 liquidity providers.

ChainUp

The fourth contender on our list is ChainUp. This interesting platform provides white-label blockchain solutions for exchanges, wallets, NFT platforms, and liquidity systems. They use a modular design that helps in a faster setup and smooth global expansion.

According to the team, ChainUp’s all-in-one solutions, covering exchanges, liquidity, wallets, and KYT, are built for easy deployment, institutional needs, and compliance with global regulations like MiCA and VARA.

Why choose ChainUp?

Liquidity technology: The platform provides liquidity solutions so that crypto exchanges can grow without major obstacles.

The platform provides liquidity solutions so that crypto exchanges can grow without major obstacles. KYT crypto tracing: ChainUp employs advanced AI-driven monitoring tools to manage risks.

ChainUp employs advanced AI-driven monitoring tools to manage risks. Managed services: The platform provides teams that support businesses round the clock with smart response frameworks.

The platform provides teams that support businesses round the clock with smart response frameworks. Compliance advisory: One of the biggest features that sets ChainUp apart from the other solutions on this list is its consulting and tech solutions tailored for regulated crypto businesses.

Coinsclone

Coinsclone is a relatively newer platform. The program offers complete white label crypto exchange software development services specifically tailored to individual business needs. Coinsclone can provide advanced trading features, including margin trading, spot trading, liquidity integration, KYC/AML compliance, and tight security.

The team at Coinsclone states that with their services, businesses can launch their exchange at a better speed, lower cost, and less technical risk than starting from scratch.

Why opt for Coinsclone

Multi-language support: Coinsclone goes the extra mile when it comes to language support. This feature boosts user trust and satisfaction.

Coinsclone goes the extra mile when it comes to language support. This feature boosts user trust and satisfaction. Launchpad for tokens: The platform allows startups to host IEOs and token sales to make additional revenue.

The platform allows startups to host IEOs and token sales to make additional revenue. Security: When it comes to security, Coinsclone is at the top of its game. It includes multiple security layers like IP whitelisting, anti-phishing, and compliance tools for KYC, AML, and GDPR. These layers protect the exchange from fines and cyber-attacks.

To sum it up

As crypto rises in popularity, businesses are moving into the industry in droves. And helping this move are white label blockchain solution providers. HollaEx, ChangeNOW For Business, Openware, ChainUp and Coinsclone occupy the top of the list as some of the leading white label blockchain solution providers offering inventive services. Among these, ChangeNOW stands out for its ease of use, broad asset support, and seamless integration options.

To learn more about ChangeNOW For Business, visit its website and socials.