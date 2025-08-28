5 Meme Coins To Outperform SHIB And DOGE in 2025

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 17:45
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001261+0,88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000568+0,53%
WELL3
WELL$0,0002966-1,39%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22332+1,46%
Memecoin
MEME$0,003142-1,65%

SPONSORED POST*

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the most well-known meme coins on the market, and both intend to have future runs going into 2025. Although DOGE has the advantage of powerful branding and the Shiba Inu keeps building its ecosystem, investors are focusing more and more on a new generation of meme coins that have higher utility potential, better fundamentals, and higher potential growth. Here are five meme coins that will outshine SHIB and DOGE in 2025: in this regard, Little Pepe stands out as the most ambitious challenger.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE): The Meme Chain Pioneer

Little Pepe has emerged as the most promising meme project in 2025, currently in Stage 11 of its presale and selling at $0.0020. Unlike typical meme tokens, Little Pepe is more than just hype—it is building a Layer 2 blockchain dedicated entirely to meme projects, making it the world’s first chain exclusively designed for meme culture. This chain offers ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transaction finality, and an ecosystem immune to sniper bots, ensuring fairer trading conditions. The project has undergone a successful CertiK audit, giving investors confidence in its smart contract security and long-term sustainability. Tokenomics are structured with zero buy-and-sell tax, 13.5% of supply allocated for staking and rewards, and a large portion dedicated to chain reserves to fuel future growth. Moreover, its marketing budget ensures aggressive exposure, ranging from influencer partnerships to viral campaigns. Little Pepe’s roadmap shows rapid progress, with listings on CoinMarketCap already achieved and plans for two major CEX listings at launch. Anonymous experts—who have previously supported top-performing meme tokens—are also backing the project. Having priced the presale at a higher amount with a listing price of just $0.003, analysts forecast Little Pepe to bring returns much higher than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by 2025, marking the altcoin as a winner among early investors.

Floki Inu: Moving Beyond Memes

Floki Inu has been making headlines by capitalizing on its mix of meme culture and utility. In contrast to most meme tokens, Floki has been investing in creating a strong ecosystem that offers DeFi products, NFT integrations, and education platforms. Going into 2025, Floki could easily be among the meme coins that do incredibly well compared to SHIB and DOGE, with an emphasis on building partnerships and increasing its base utility.

Pepe Coin: Catching the Meme Wave

In 2023, Pepe Coin became one of the most popular meme tokens available, becoming one of the leading meme tokens available within a short period. Its meteoric success demonstrated the demand within the market for nostalgia-fueled meme culture. As we enter 2025, Pepe Coin will use its high awareness to gain momentum. While it may not introduce groundbreaking utility like Little Pepe, its meme power and speculative appeal could keep it outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the near term.

Bonk: Solana’s Meme Sensation

Bonk, the Solana-based meme coin, has been carving out its place in the market as the top meme token within the Solana ecosystem. Its appeal lies in its strong community and Solana’s efficiency, offering low fees and high-speed transactions. By 2025, Bonk could serve as the leading meme token in Solana’s thriving network, benefiting from broader adoption. Its growth potential positions it as a likely outperformer compared to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Baby Doge Coin: Community Loyalty as Strength

Baby Doge Coin is a project that owes its success to its enormous and devoted supporters. Baby Doge has also been able to stay within its competitive meme market due to its charitable contributions and meme-driven initiatives. As we approach 2025, with its substantial holder base and marketing activities, Baby Doge may gain significant value. It may not provide the same innovations that newer companies like Little Pepe do, but it has a very strong community that keeps it a contender.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have positioned meme coin power, yet the future of meme investment is fast-changing. Projects such as Floki, Pepe Coin, Bonk, and Baby Doge are all capable of surpassing DOGE and SHIB in 2025, thanks to their numerous Strengths.  But, Little Pepe exists in a category of its own, leveraging meme culture and having unrivaled blockchain infrastructure, security audited by CertiK, and a roadmap that indicates enormous potential returns. As an investor seeking other meme giants, $LILPEPE might be the meme coin that brings about the new era of expansion.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

 *This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,0003579+12,51%
Chainlink
LINK$24,91+2,25%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0,00708-6,10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01329-0,22%
Major
MAJOR$0,16036+0,62%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002852+1,35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share
Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

PANews reported on August 28 that according to market news, Robinhood US has launched the TON token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01329-0,22%
TONCOIN
TON$3,192+0,21%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 19:51
Share

Trending News

More

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.

Stablecoin startup M0 announced the completion of a $40 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital