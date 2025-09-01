5 Meme Coins to Watch Entering September as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes a Back Seat

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 03:31
The meme coin market is evolving rapidly as we head into September. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has long been one of the most popular meme tokens but its growth has slowed due to reliance on token burns and gradual ecosystem upgrades. Traders looking for faster returns are shifting their focus toward newer, high-upside projects. The next wave of meme coins brings innovation, real blockchain utility, and fresh branding that excites communities. Among these, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Snek (SNEK), Toshi (TOSHI), Turbo (TURBO), and Dog (DOG) are quickly emerging as the ones to watch. Each offers unique features, strong communities, and upside potential that investors are chasing as the meme coin cycle heats up again. Here are the five meme coins making waves entering September 2025.

  1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stealing the spotlight with one of the most impressive presales in recent memory. Already raising over $22.5 million, each presale stage has sold out faster than projected. The current price is just $0.0021, with the next stage set at $0.0022, positioning LILPEPE as one of the lowest-cost meme entries before launch. What sets LILPEPE apart is its infrastructure. Unlike traditional meme tokens, it is building a dedicated Layer 2 chain tailored for meme projects, offering zero-tax trading, sniper bot protection, staking rewards, and a meme launchpad. This combination of utility and humor has analysts calling it more than just another frog-themed coin; it’s a whole meme ecosystem in the making. With viral branding, whale accumulation, and even a $777,000 community giveaway, momentum is strong. Analysts predict anywhere from 50x to 100x upside from its $0.003 listing price once LILPEPE goes live, making it the leading meme coin to watch.

  1. Snek (SNEK)

Snek (SNEK) has carved out its place as a top meme coin on the Cardano blockchain. Priced at $0.005158 with a market cap of $384 million, it has built a loyal base that thrives on its snake-inspired branding. Snek’s charm lies in its simplicity, community-driven growth, and steady trading activity. Over 74 billion SNEK tokens are in circulation, creating strong liquidity and market participation. Investors see it as a safer meme play, with gradual but consistent upside potential.

  1. Toshi (TOSHI)

Toshi (TOSHI), themed around a cat, has attracted attention with its fun branding and low entry price. Trading at just $0.0007554, Toshi has a $317 million market cap and a total supply of 420 billion tokens, playing directly into meme culture’s love of quirky numbers. The coin has gained traction thanks to its active community, with traders enjoying short-term swings and speculative hype. Toshi is one to keep an eye on for those seeking a low-cost meme entry.

  1. Turbo (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) has quickly become a rising star in the meme coin sector. For $0.004554 and a market cap of $314 million, it is proving to be more than just hype. With over 11 billion tokens in circulation, Turbo has seen strong demand thanks to creative branding and community-driven marketing. The project’s growth has been impressive, with daily volumes nearing $50 million. Many analysts believe Turbo could climb further as speculative traders pile in during September.

  1. Dog (DOG)

Dog (DOG), also called “Dog on Bitcoin,” has gained momentum as a simple but popular meme token on the Bitcoin network. With a price of $0.002913 and a market cap of $291 million, it has caught attention by being one of the few successful meme coins tied to Bitcoin’s growing ecosystem. Its appeal is its straightforward branding and growing circulation; over 100 billion DOG tokens are available. While risk remains, traders like its novelty and connection to Bitcoin’s meme community.

Final Thoughts

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes a back seat in 2025, traders are shifting focus toward new opportunities. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) leads the charge with its presale success and unique Layer 2 ecosystem, offering investors the chance at massive upside. Meanwhile, Snek, Toshi, Turbo, and Dog each bring their own flavor of community, branding, and speculative growth. With September just ahead, these five meme coins are worth watching closely. Don’t miss your chance with LILPEPE: Join the Presale Here and Connect with the Telegram Community. 

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/5-meme-coins-to-watch-entering-september-as-shiba-inu-shib-takes-a-back-seat/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
