5 Must-Know Facts About Ripple, XRP, and RLUSD Endorsed by CEO Garlinghouse

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/06 03:12
Moonveil
MORE$0.09894+1.79%
Capverse
CAP$0.11904+71.79%
XRP
XRP$2.8416+1.38%

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently reshared a post on X that outlined five ‘undisputed’ facts about the company and the two native tokens.

The community was quick to pick up the highlights and question what’s next and when the XRP Army will have spot ETFs.

The post begins with XRP’s role as a cross-border payments token and its growing usage for remittances. According to xrpl_Adam, this trend will not slow down anytime soon.

The broader Ripple ecosystem, including the native network XRP Ledger, comprises many different components, such as DeFi and NFTs. It also hosts numerous different projects and is making big waves in the asset tokenization space, as this report confirmed.

Third, the post focuses on Ripple’s stablecoin, which saw the light of day at the end of last year. Instead of competing with other traditional stablecoins, such as USDT and USDC, RLUSD has institutions in mind. Still, it has grown to a market cap of over $700 million in less than a year of existence and has reportedly been used in some important deals within that timeframe.

The fourth point brought up by xrpl_Adam is about XRP and its adoption by a few companies as a treasury asset. Moreover, the user mentions the 15 spot XRP ETF applications sitting on the SEC desk, which, at least according to experts, should be approved by the end of the year. So far, though, the agency has only delayed making a decision on any of them.

Lastly, the post indicated that Ripple’s XRP is the third-largest layer-1 network in the cryptocurrency space, trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum. It highlighted the asset’s history, which now spans well over a decade, and concluded that “it’s not going away.”

The post 5 Must-Know Facts About Ripple, XRP, and RLUSD Endorsed by CEO Garlinghouse appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+2.98%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001664+11.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268+4.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.359+1.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1459+58.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Share
Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Zexpire launches 0DTE DeFi protocol, making crypto options trading simple with one-click. As analyst predictions position Ethereum to challenge the $5000 milestone, the rapid ascent of a new contender, Zexpire, is capturing attention with forecasts of it hitting $3 by…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593-1.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 03:33
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking