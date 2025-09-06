Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently reshared a post on X that outlined five ‘undisputed’ facts about the company and the two native tokens.

The community was quick to pick up the highlights and question what’s next and when the XRP Army will have spot ETFs.

The post begins with XRP’s role as a cross-border payments token and its growing usage for remittances. According to xrpl_Adam, this trend will not slow down anytime soon.

The broader Ripple ecosystem, including the native network XRP Ledger, comprises many different components, such as DeFi and NFTs. It also hosts numerous different projects and is making big waves in the asset tokenization space, as this report confirmed.

Third, the post focuses on Ripple’s stablecoin, which saw the light of day at the end of last year. Instead of competing with other traditional stablecoins, such as USDT and USDC, RLUSD has institutions in mind. Still, it has grown to a market cap of over $700 million in less than a year of existence and has reportedly been used in some important deals within that timeframe.

The fourth point brought up by xrpl_Adam is about XRP and its adoption by a few companies as a treasury asset. Moreover, the user mentions the 15 spot XRP ETF applications sitting on the SEC desk, which, at least according to experts, should be approved by the end of the year. So far, though, the agency has only delayed making a decision on any of them.

Lastly, the post indicated that Ripple’s XRP is the third-largest layer-1 network in the cryptocurrency space, trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum. It highlighted the asset’s history, which now spans well over a decade, and concluded that “it’s not going away.”

The post 5 Must-Know Facts About Ripple, XRP, and RLUSD Endorsed by CEO Garlinghouse appeared first on CryptoPotato.