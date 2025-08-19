5 Positional Battles To Watch As Training Camp Winds Down

Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is trying to hold off Jordan Morgan and keep his starting job. Getty Images

Tick, tick, tick …

Time is running out on training camp. And one week from today, Green Bay Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst will set his 53-man roster.

The Packers have two practices this week — one a joint practice with Seattle on Thursday — and face the Seahawks in their final exhibition game Saturday.

There are still a few positional battles and roster spots on the line. Here are the most intriguing ones as training camp hits the homestretch.

LEFT TACKLE

Rasheed Walker vs. Jordan Morgan

It feels like the Packers have tried giving Morgan — their 2024 first round draft pick — this job since last season ended. And to his credit, Morgan has played well most of the summer.

Still, Walker has made 35 starts (including playoffs) over the last two seasons and more than held his own protecting Jordan Love’s blindside.

“Oh, it’s 100% a competition,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday. “I think Jordan’s put a lot of good stuff on tape.”

Walker missed time midway through camp with a groin injury and hasn’t played in either preseason game. He might need a solid game against Seattle to keep his job.

“I mean shoot, no one’s really said it to me, but I just come to work every day and go to work,” Walker said. “That’s all you can do. I’m a team first guy. I’m with the Green Bay Packers, so shoot, I’m going come to work every day, do my job.”

NO. 3 QUARTERBACK

Sean Clifford vs. Taylor Elgersma

The Packers will almost certainly keep just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. But Clifford and Elgersma are battling to be No. 3, which would mean they’d stick around on the practice squad.

Clifford was Green Bay’s No. 2 quarterback in 2023 and was on the practice squad last year.

Clifford was in for just one series in last Saturday’s preseason game against Indianapolis, but made it count.

Clifford led a 13-play, 68-yard drive and capped it with an 11-yard touchdown run that gave the Packers their first lead of the game at 23-19.

“Year 3 is one where you should see a major spike and I feel like in the games I’ve gotten into so far, I’ve felt extremely comfortable,” Clifford said Monday. “Feel like I’m seeing the field really well and I thought that was on display (against Indianapolis).”

Elgersma, a Canadian quarterback from the University of Wilfrid Laurier, came to Green Bay’s rookie mini-camp in May as a tryout player and impressed. Elgersma, who played 12-man football in Canada, certainly faced long odds to stick around then — and now.

But Elgersma had a solid performance against the Colts last week, completing 7-of-11 passes for 109 yards, posting a 96.4 passer rating and leading three of Green Bay’s four scoring drives. Now, Elgersma has a real shot to make the practice squad.

“For me, the most important thing is I focus day by day on getting better, but I do think that I have a high ceiling,” Elgersma said. “If I can keep developing and keep spending time here, I can turn into a guy that can play on Sundays and give our team a chance to win every single time I’m out there.”

RUNNING BACK

The Packers were hoping second-year man MarShawn Lloyd would be a key cog here. But Lloyd — who played in just one game last year due to injury — is hurt again and certainly can’t be counted on.

The best bet is Emanuel Wilson, last year’s primary backup to Josh Jacobs, keeps that job. And Chris Brooks, who played in 15 games last season, is No. 3.

Israel Abanikanda, a fifth round draft pick by the Jets in 2023, has had a solid camp, though, both as a runner and a kick returner and could factor in with a big finish to camp.

“The way I grew up, I’ve got Nigerian parents, and they’re very strong with me to never let things break me,” Abanikanda said. “So that’s always been my mindset, just to never let anything break me, just use everything to motivate you. God’s always got a plan, so you have to follow that and keep working.”

LINEBACKER

Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper are locks to make the team.

The fifth and final spot comes down to talented, but inconsistent Isaiah Simmons vs. reliable, but less gifted Kristian Welch.

Simmons is remarkably athletic, but has struggled in Green Bay’s two preseason games.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s been up to my standard,” Simmons said. “I just feel like I’ve been thinking too much instead of just being myself. Trying to play too perfect, as opposed to just playing. You know what I’m saying?”

Welch looked like a good bet to make the team last year, but was released on cutdown day. The Iola, Wis., native has been solid all summer, and is also a special teams standout.

“He’s done a lot of good things,” LaFleur said of Welch. “Certainly his value is just his ability to go out and do a lot of things in terms of special teams. He’s a four phase guy, and then he’s got enough experience at linebacker that if you need to fill a hole, he can fill any of those three spots.”

NO. 6 WIDE RECEIVER

Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are the top five. If the Packers keep six — or more — they’ll have tough choices.

Mecole Hardman has two Super Bowl rings from his time in Kansas City and has ability in the return game. Malik Heath is a nice blocker, but lacks explosiveness.

Undrafted Julian Hicks and Cornelius Johnson have had their moments this summer, but remain longshots.

“The good thing about it is they’re all competing and they’re all showing us what they’re about,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “And any time you’re out there in a game scenario and you make plays, that stands out for sure. So it’s been good to see.”