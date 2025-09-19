Ripple (XRP) has demonstrated the enormous growth ability of cryptocurrencies, as a 10-year-old investment of $5,000 now costs millions.Ripple (XRP) has demonstrated the enormous growth ability of cryptocurrencies, as a 10-year-old investment of $5,000 now costs millions.

$5,000 Invested in Ripple (XRP) 10 Years Ago Is Worth Millions Today, But This Coin Will do it in a Year

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 20:09
XRP
XRP$2.9879-2.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-3.96%

SPONSORED POST*

Ripple (XRP) has demonstrated the enormous growth ability of cryptocurrencies, as a 10-year-old investment of $5,000 now costs millions. However, it has a new entrant that is on the rise in popularity, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain already boasting a substantial investor base. This meme coin could deliver impressive returns in a fraction of the time it took XRP to grow.

The Little Pepe Advantage: A Layer 2 Meme Coin with Utility

Little Pepe is a well-established meme coin. It is constructed on its own Layer 2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain, which makes transactions faster, more secure, and less expensive than the standard meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This value-added functionality differentiates it, and it is no longer a speculative asset.

The LILPEPE presale has now entered Stage 13, with tokens priced at $0.0022, reflecting a 120% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.001. The next stage will see the price increase to $0.0023. So far, the presale has raised $25,568,463 out of a $28,775,000 target, and 15,792,482,054 tokens have been sold out of 17,250,000,000 available.

Early Investor Gains and Demand Surge

Little Pepe has already been providing very high returns to its early investors. As an example, Stage 1 investors purchased the tokens at $0.0010, implying that they have already made over 120% returns. With each succeeding level of the presale, the demand for the tokens has increased, and each level is sold more and more quickly than the previous one. As Little Pepe approaches its last presale phases, the value of the token is likely to rise significantly, as XRP has done over the years.

Presale Giveaway and Mega Prizes

To further generate interest, Little Pepe is doing a presale giveaway of $777,000, with ten winners receiving $77,000 in $LILPEPE tokens each. Participants are required to make a minimum contribution of $100 in the presale to participate. Also, the Mega Giveaway will allow buyers in Stages 12-17 to win prizes of 15+ ETH as the biggest and random presale participants. These incentives have contributed to some excitement in the project, which has attracted more investors to invest in the project.

https://twitter.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860

Growing Community and Promising Future

The Little Pepe community is expanding at a very fast rate, with more than 50,000 holders already. The buzz is still present in the presale, and additional functionality such as staking, NFTs, and a meme launchpad will likely spawn additional demand. The fact that Little Pepe has zero tax on trades, staking, and voting in the community through a DAO by the community is a good base for its future success.

Conclusion

Little Pepe is gaining rapid momentum, and XRP has been making significant strides of late. Little Pepe is a meme coin that is not only hype but also has a unique Layer 2 blockchain, no trading tax, and a growing ecosystem. Those who have invested at the current presale are already reporting high returns, and as the token continues to move in the direction of exchange listings, the chances of further returns are high. Little Pepe might become the next big thing in case you want to cash in on the meme coin boom.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.94-3.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,528.48-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9854-2.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185031-6.66%
Sign
SIGN$0.08401+5.91%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

The post A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse into the Future of Wearable Tech Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-smart-glasses-unveiled/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376-7.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005169-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:43
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy