Eclipse will launch ES token airdrop tomorrow

PANews reported on July 15 that Eclipse announced on the X platform that the ES token airdrop application will be open at 17:00 Beijing time on July 16, and ES will be issued simultaneously on the Eclipse mainnet, Ethereum mainnet and Solana network.

